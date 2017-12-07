Roosevelt Sparkles On New Song 'Under The Sun'

Roosevelt has staked his return with new song 'Under The Sun'.

The songwriter's new album 'Young Romance' lands on September 28th (order LINK ), constructed in Los Angeles with some close friends.

Turning inwards, the sessions quickly took on a personal tone, with Roosevelt using his music to channel long suppressed emotions.

“I ended up processing a lot of emotions that I felt during my youth” he says, “faded relationships that haunted me for years, being on the road for what seemed like forever and the constant search of a place to call home.”

New song 'Under The Sun' is online now, a sparkling yet slightly bittersweet return, with the nuanced lyricism matching gleaming production to some darker moments.

See what you think...

