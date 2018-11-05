Roo Panes Shares Blissful Return 'My Sweet Refuge'

Roo Panes is set to release new album 'Quiet Man' on June 15th.

The songwriter retreated to the English countryside to focus on new material last year, and found that the solitude did him good.

This period informs new album 'Quiet Man', an inquisitive work that gently nudges his pastoral songwriting in fresh directions.

Out on June 15th, new song 'My Sweet Refuge' is online now, with those beautiful piano chords underpinning a breathy, helplessly seductive vocal from Roo.

The video features fan shot footage, and he explains: “We just thought it would be a fun idea to invite listeners to help make the video with short clips of what they considered to be their ‘refuge’. It was awesome to put together actually, and hear all the stories that came with clips! And really interesting to see how other people’s ideas brought the song to life in new ways.”

Tune in now.

