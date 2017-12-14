Rondo Mo's 'Arp Chime' Envelopes You In Sound

Robbie Redway has worked with all manner of musicians, soaking up experiences wherever he can find it.

Heading up studio sessions with producers such as Midland, Citizenn, and Edu Imbernon, the songwriter was also formerly one half of the AKASE project (alongside Midland).

Focussing on his solo vision, the electronic musician has picked the name Rondo Mo as a vehicle for his ideas, fascinations, and dreams.

A new EP is incoming, featuring guest production from British techno heavyweight Ewan Pearson, and it matches crisp electronics to something intimate, something personal.

We're able to sharp new song 'Arp Chime' and it matches an astute yet probing use of technology to a wonderful vocal performance.

Lush electronics that seem to envelope you in sound, 'Arp Chime' is a propulsive, ever-revolving piece that charms and surprises with every undulation.

Tune in now.

