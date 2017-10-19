Roma di Luna 's 'Crying' Is Rather Beautiful

Minneapolis group Roma di Luna tend to work under their own volition.

The band's output - a spectral, hazy brand of Americana - has built up into a six album strong catalogue, with various members also seguing into POLIÇA.

The American group suddenly sprung back into life last week, dropping new album 'We Were Made To Forgive' - their seventh to date.

Available on streaming services now, a real highlight is Roma di Luna's take on Roy Orbison's otherworldly 'Crying'.

A languid but openly emotion treatment, it's an engrossing return, one full of atmosphere and longing.

The video is pretty neat, too - check it out below.

'We Were Made To Forgive' is out now.

