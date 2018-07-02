Rolo Tomassi Hone Their Melodic Side On 'Aftermath'

The mere mention of Rolo Tomassi is enough to send us tumbling back to those early shows, a fit of math-core precision, flailing limbs, and unbridled potential.

New album 'Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It' is incoming (pre-order LINK ), the band's fifth full length to date and arriving a decade on from molten debut 'Hysterics'.

Out on March 2nd, it finds Rolo Tomassi expanding outwards while burrowing ever inwards, extracting new elements of their approach while continually challenging themselves.

New song 'Aftermath' is a case in point. Rolling down the tempo and smoothing out a few of those breakneck changes, it's the sound of Rolo Tomassi playing it straight, wearing their heart on their sleeve.

It's a poised, dramatic return, but one that pays off; the sincerity of the songwriting is matched to their typical intensity, albeit one expressed in a different fashion.

James Spence explains: "We've been trying to write a song like 'Aftermath' for quite a while. Whilst it may seem like a bit of a departure from the other singles we've released so far from this album, I feel like there has been hints to this melodic side to what we can do across our last few albums."

"We really tried to push ourselves to the limit with what we can do as a group and I think this song demonstrates another persona we can take on, whilst still remaining true to what we do".

We're able to premiere the track (and visuals!) in full - tune in now.

Catch Rolo Tomassi at the following shows:

April

3 Glasgow Audio

4 Manchester Deaf Institute

5 Birmingham Asylum 2

6 Bristol The Exchange

7 London The Garage

8 Leeds Strangeforms Fest

