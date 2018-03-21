Rod Stewart Is Taking Potshots At Elton John's Retirement

Rod Stewart has clashed with Elton John over the latter's decision to announcement his retirement from touring.

Elton John decided to halt his touring career, announcing a final three year tour are a farewell to fans.

Rod Stewart spoke to Bravo TV last night (March 23rd) and was asked about this decision, and claimed he would never do such a thing.

"I've never spoken about it and if I do retire, I won't make an announcement. I'll just fade away," he said, before claiming such tours were "dishonest".

Responding to a caller to the station, Rod joked that he had attempted to make contact with Elton, but had been rebuffed: "Well I did email her (Sir Elton) and said 'what, again dear?' But I didn't hear anything back."

Continuing, Rod Stewart said such an announcement "stinks of selling tickets".

Elton John has yet to comment.

