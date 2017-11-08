Robert Plant Announces New Album 'Carry Fire'

Robert Plant will release new album 'Carry Fire' on October 13th.

The rock icon released studio album ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’ in 2014, a phenomenally creative effort that fused elements of celtic and Arabic culture alongside a dose of Americana.

New record 'Carry Fire' finds Robert Plant continuing to challenge himself, with the singer explaining: “It’s about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation”.

Out on October 13th, the LP contains a number of special guests, with Chrissie Hynde duetting with Robert Plant on a version of 'Bluebirds Over The Mountain'.

Alongside this, Robert Plant has also confirmed plans for an extensive UK and Ireland tour:

November

16 Plymouth Pavilions

17 Bristol Colston Hall

20 Wolverhampton Civic

22 Llandudno Venue Cymru

24 Newcastle City Hall

25 Liverpool Olympia

27 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

28 Perth Concert Hall

30 Manchester O2 Apollo

December

2 Belfast Ulster Hall

3 Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

6 Sheffield City Hall

8 London Royal Albert Hall

11 Portsmouth Guildhall

12 Birmingham Symphony Hall