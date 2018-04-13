Rising Talent Belgrave Shares Powerful New Song 'Riviera'

Belgrave was initially a tailor on Saville Row, earning his stripes in one of the demanding ways possible.

Weighed down by history and expertise, the painstaking detail applied to each project seemed to shift the way he looked at other areas of his life.

Writing music on the side, his fastidious eye pushed each song to the brink, taking it as far as possible.

New EP 'Riviera' is the result. The title cut is a beautifully pieced together piece of songwriting, the expert nips and tucks applying a timeless sense of style.

He explains: “I have always been fascinated by music that I cannot comprehend or understand. Once I heard the vocal sample while writing ‘Riviera’, I was entranced by it and the rest of the song fell into place around it quite naturally...”

The visuals are equally entrancing - tune in below.

'Riviera' EP will be released on May 25th.

