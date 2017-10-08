Ringo Starr Backs Brexit

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has revealed he would have voted for Brexit if he had the opportunity.

The songwriter spoke to Newsnight about new album 'Give More Love', but the conversation naturally returned to the political situation in his native land.

Revealing that he couldn't vote in the recent referendum, the drummer spoke favourably about Brexit and told politicians to "get on with it".

"I would have voted for Brexit. Yeah, I would have voted to get out", he confirmed, before adding: "But don't tell Bob Geldof!"

"I think, you know, to be in control of your own country is a good move".

Check out the clip below.

"I would have voted to get out" - @ringostarrmusic urges the government to hurry up with Brexit, saying he thinks "it's a great move" pic.twitter.com/DsEMoLpJmq — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 14, 2017

