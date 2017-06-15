Ringo Starr Announces New Album 'Give More Love'

Happy birthday Ringo Starr!

The Beatles icon is currently being toasted across the globe, with fans hosting special events in London, Liverpool, New York, all the way out to Japan.

To coincide, Ringo Starr has also announced plans for new album 'Give More Love'.

Out on September 15th, the title track is online now - click HERE to listen.

The expanded edition includes additional treats, including a new version of Ringo's solo single 'Back Off Boogaloo' based on the freshly unearthed initial demo.

'Give More Love' will be released on September 15th.