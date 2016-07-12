Ride Post Brand New Track 'Pulsar'

Ride have shared brand new track 'Pulsar' - check it out now.

The band returned with new album 'Weather Diaries' earlier this year, a wonderful record that found the shoegaze legends re-engaging with their creative fires.

Touring virtually non-stop throughout 2017, Ride have found time to lay down brand new track 'Pulsar'.

Produced once again by Erol Alkan, it's a lengthy, expansive track that seems to gently ooze past any barriers placed in its way.

Ride’s Loz Colbert says: "'Pulsar' reimagines old organ samples, transmissions from space, effects, heavy beats and pulsing chords. The song title tips its head to the 60’s instrumental ’Telstar’ in name and theme; and the idea was to come up with some kind of ‘space anthem’ about light, existence, travel and return."

"The band all contributed to make the song what it is, and it all really came together in the studio when we worked with Erol Alkan once again, following on from the success of the ‘Weather Diaries’ sessions.’"

Ride have confirmed the following shows:

November

7 London Forum Kentish Town

8 Birmingham O2 Institute

9 Bristol SWX

10 Leeds Beckett Student Union

12 Liverpool Academy

13 Newcastle Boiler Shop

14 Edinburgh Queens Hall

December

16 Glasgow The SSE Hydro (As special guests to Mogwai)

