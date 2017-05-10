Richard Jahn's 'Paint It' Is A Stark Pop Offering

London talent Richard Jahn has a remarkably clear vision of what he wants to achieve.

As a songwriter, his pop-soaked works are hewn from lofty ambitions, akin to the early Scott Walker in its sense of grandeur.

Debut single 'Paint It' is a wonderful introduction, with his faint yet precise vocal meandering through a murky, atmospheric arrangement.

The video, though, expands Richard Jahn's music into a whole other world. The songwriter spent three months asking Tooting Bingo Hall for permission to shoot there, before finally being granted three hours in the Sunday morning graveyard slot.

Directed by Milo Hutchings and James Rushton, the striking, emphatically beautiful clip also features Richard's 90 year old grandmother - an actress and dancer back in the 1930s.

Tune in now.

