Rhye's 'Taste' Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Rhye have shared gorgeous new track 'Taste' - tune in now.

The group's debut 'Woman' arrived in 2013, sweeping across the web in a blizzard of acclaim and high ranking streaming numbers.

What counts, though, is the songwriting. Working on fresh material, Rhye have delivered new song 'Taste' and it's rather beautiful.

Rhye frontman Milosh comments: “We’re hitting the road hard in 2018. So much of the new music we’re making has been inspired and influenced by our live show and all the touring we’ve done over the last few years, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Today we’re happy to present ‘Taste’… something to satiate you until we meet again.”

The video is online now - check it out below...

Catch Rhye at the following shows:

March

4 London KOKO

