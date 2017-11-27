RHYE Announce New Album 'BLOOD'

RHYE are set to release their new album 'BLOOD' on February 2nd.

The band released debut album 'WOMAN' back in 2013, and since then have embarked on numerous lung-bursting international tours.

Following some down-time RHYE set about working on a follow up, utilising the live environment as a source of inspiration.

"We've spent the last few years on the road translating the 'Woman' album from a bedroom project into a full live experience. With 'BLOOD', it's been the opposite process; the music and sounds were really born out of the live environment and are built for performance," commented RHYE frontman Milosh. "It takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable in front of an audience night after night. I use the same courage on every song on this record."

New album 'BLOOD' arrives on February 2nd, with RHYE sharing under-stated yet concise new cut 'Count To Five'.

Tune in now.

Finally, RHYE have announced plans for a European tour including two London shows:

April

3 London KOKO

4 London Heaven

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.