Reports: Veronica Falls, Boys Forever Drummer Patrick Doyle Has Died

Reports are coming in that Veronica Falls and Boys Forever drummer Patrick Doyle has died.

The musician emerged as part of a coterie of voices in Glasgow pushing indie voices forward after the Millennium.

Working as a member of Sexy Kids the group released a string of infectious 7s, while he also drummed on The Royal We's sole studio before Patrick helped form Veronica Falls.

The much-loved band released two sterling studio albums, alongside a fantastic run of singles that stands alongside any from that era of guitar pop.

Later leaving the group to help form new project Boys Forever, this new project contained enormous promise.

Reports of the drummer's death emerged on social media a few hours ago, and though there is no official word as yet it does seem as though this talented musician has been taken at a cruelly young age.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

I am heartbroken by the news of the death of my friend, Patrick Doyle.



Smart, funny, a great musician.... I can't sum up his life on here.



I will miss him. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) March 4, 2018

RIP Patrick Doyle. Here’s a pic of a wonderful day we had in LA this past Sept. I’m just really sorry. I’ve known him for many years but only started to get to know him as a good friend. I hope I see him in the next dimension when it’s my time. pic.twitter.com/itV3XpK6BC — KEVIN/HAIRS (@IAmKevinHairs) March 4, 2018

The worst news. Royal We, Boys Forever and one of my absolute faves, Veronica Falls. RIP Patrick Doyle. https://t.co/IdbIekRMjs — Martin Wilson (@oldmanW) March 4, 2018

