Reports: Mark E. Smith Has Died

Reports are coming in that The Fall frontman Mark E. Smith has died.

The singer, lyricist, and iconoclast had been in poor health for some time, forcing the cancellation of American dates last year.

Twitter page Fallnews is carrying a statement from The Fall's manager Pamela Vander, which seems to confirm his passing.

It's worth noting this is the only source, but that Pamela Vander has communicated with this account before, and that The Fall don't carry a direct point of contact for press.

Here is the message.

The day I've been dreading.



"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home.... 1/2 — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018

"... A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time." 2/2



Pam Van Damned

The Fall - manager — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018

Tributes have been coming in from sources across the music world.

The death of Mark E Smith is news I'd been dreading. One of my heroes, and a man I was proud to call a friend. I wrote this about him last year, knowing he was ill....https://t.co/RTvvWz7Hed I'll miss you Mark. pic.twitter.com/gm9IlLNlxW — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) January 24, 2018

Oh man. Mark E Smith. One of my biggest heroes. Had a nightmare interviewing him (of course) but then he put me in a song. So sharp, clever and untouchably cool. Thanks for the music, MES. — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) January 24, 2018

- - -

UPDATE

News of Mark E. Smith's death has now been confirmed by BBC 6Music host Marc Riley (a former member of The Fall) and record label Cherry Red. We'll be publishing a full tribute over the coming days.

