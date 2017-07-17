Mark E. Smith

Reports: Mark E. Smith Has Died

The Fall's frontman had been ill for some time...
Robin Murray
24 · 01 · 2018

Reports are coming in that The Fall frontman Mark E. Smith has died.

The singer, lyricist, and iconoclast had been in poor health for some time, forcing the cancellation of American dates last year.

Twitter page Fallnews is carrying a statement from The Fall's manager Pamela Vander, which seems to confirm his passing.

It's worth noting this is the only source, but that Pamela Vander has communicated with this account before, and that The Fall don't carry a direct point of contact for press.

Here is the message.

Tributes have been coming in from sources across the music world.

- - -

UPDATE
News of Mark E. Smith's death has now been confirmed by BBC 6Music host Marc Riley (a former member of The Fall) and record label Cherry Red. We'll be publishing a full tribute over the coming days.

