Reports: Chris Cornell Has Died

Reports are coming in that American rock vocalist Chris Cornall has died.

The singer was born and raised in Seattle, forming the group Soundgarden with friends in 1984.

Becoming figures of the local scene, Soundgarden released material on Sub Pop and SST Records before signing to A&M Records - the first of the grunge movement to shift to a major.

Finding international success, the band released five studio albums before imploding in 1997.

A much-loved figure in rock's pantheon, Chris Cornell recorded a number of solo outings alongside stints working with members of Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, and Mudhoney.

Audioslave is perhaps his best known collaboration, with that soaring, graveled voice pitted against Tom Morello's guitar crunch.

Still writing, recording, and touring to the late, reports indicate that Chris Cornell passed away overnight (May 18th) following a show in Detroit.

The news has been confirmed by Associated Press, and sources close to the singer.

A true icon, our thoughts are with his family and friends.

