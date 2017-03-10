R.E.M. Share Previously Unheard Demo

R.E.M. have shared a demo recorded during sessions for their classic album 'Automatic For The People'.

The 1992 album remains one of the band's most popular, yet its themes of disease, loss, and political unrest hardly made for a commercial entity.

Remaining a wonderful, bewitching listen, 'Automatic For The People' will be re-vamped for its 25th birthday later this year.

Out on November 10th, R.E.M. have reached into the vaults for a neat preview of the upcoming release.

'Devil Rides Backwards' is a demo recorded during those acclaimed album sessions, and it adds an extra dimension to the project.

Tune in now.

