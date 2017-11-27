Rejjie Snow Shares New Track 'Milk & Honey'

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow has shared new track 'Milk & Honey' - tune in now.
Rejjie enjoyed a storming 2017, with sold out UK shows and the release of his 'The Moon & You' mixtape.
Debut album 'Dear Annie' is on its way, and with a burst of huge headline dates planned 2018 could well be Rejjie's year.
New track 'Milk & Honey' is online now, and it's a snappy return from one of the best new MCs around.
Produced by long time collaborator Rahki - who has worked with both Kendrick and Eminem - you can check it out below.
Catch Rejjie Snow at the following shows:
February
23 Leeds Stylus
24 Manchester The Albert Hall
25 Gateshead The Sage
March
1 Norwich The Waterfront
3 Birmingham The O2 Institute
5 Southampton Engine Rooms
6 Oxford O2 Academy
7 Cambridge The Junction
9 Bristol Motion
10 Exeter Lemon Grove
12 Dublin The Olympia Theatre
14 London The Roundhouse
For tickets to the latest Rejjie Snow shows click HERE.
