Rejjie Snow Shares New Track 'Milk & Honey'

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow has shared new track 'Milk & Honey' - tune in now.

Rejjie enjoyed a storming 2017, with sold out UK shows and the release of his 'The Moon & You' mixtape.

Debut album 'Dear Annie' is on its way, and with a burst of huge headline dates planned 2018 could well be Rejjie's year.

New track 'Milk & Honey' is online now, and it's a snappy return from one of the best new MCs around.

Produced by long time collaborator Rahki - who has worked with both Kendrick and Eminem - you can check it out below.

Catch Rejjie Snow at the following shows:

February

23 Leeds Stylus

24 Manchester The Albert Hall

25 Gateshead The Sage

March

1 Norwich The Waterfront

3 Birmingham The O2 Institute

5 Southampton Engine Rooms

6 Oxford O2 Academy

7 Cambridge The Junction

9 Bristol Motion

10 Exeter Lemon Grove

12 Dublin The Olympia Theatre

14 London The Roundhouse

For tickets to the latest Rejjie Snow shows click HERE.

