Rejjie Snow Drops New Mixtape 'The Moon & You'

Rejjie Snow has dropped new mixtape 'The Moon & You' - tune in now.

The Irish rapper recently completed a stunning UK tour, including a packed out sweat-a-thon at London's Kentish Town Forum.

New mixtape 'The Moon & You' features 12 tracks, boasting production from Cam O'bi, Benjamin Miller and more.

Running alongside this, Rejjie Snow have pieced together a new 'zine expanding a little on his creative universe.

Tracklisting:

1. INTRO (prod. Benjamin Miller)

2. UNBORN (prod. Benjamin Miller)

3. FASHION WEEK (prod. Benjamin Miller)

4. AFRICAN DRAGON (prod. Shungu & Benjamin Miller

5. PURPLE TUESDAY (ft. Joey Bada$$ & Jesse Boykins III) (prod. Cam O'bi)

6. ME & MY PIANO (prod. Benjamin Miller)

7. SUNNY CALIFORNIA (prod. Benjamin Miller)

8. HOPE (prod. Crooklyn)

9. MAMA AFRICA (prod. Shungu)

10. GET IT (feat. Joyce Wrice) (prod. Benjamin Miller)

11. MILK MAN (prod. Shungu)

12. PINK FLOWER (feat. Dana Williams & Julian Bell)

13. ACID TRIP (prod. Benjamin Miller)

