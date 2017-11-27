Reggie Yates Steps Down From Top Of The Pops

Reggie Yates is to step down as host of Top Of The Pops following recent comments about "fat Jewish" managers in the music industry.

The actor and presenter made the comment during an interview on the #HALFCAST podcast, presented by DJ Chuckie Lothian.

"The thing that makes it great about this new generation of (music) artists is that they ain't signing to majors," he said on the show. "They're independent, they're not managed by some random fat Jewish guy from north west London, they're managed by their brethren."

The comments immediately drew criticism, with Reggie quick to apologise. In a follow up statement the host said: "It was not my intention to offend or reinforce stereotypes, but I'm aware that this could have been interpreted that way and for that I am also deeply sorry."

"What I was actually trying to say was how proud I am of the new generation of artists making their success independently on their own terms and without giving away control or their rights to major labels."

Now Reggie Yates has stepped down as host of Top Of The Pops, with the long-running chart show set to return for some holiday specials.

In a short statement he admitted that his words "reinforced offensive stereotypes" but insisted the comment was "no reflection on how I truly feel".

I am stepping down from hosting Top of the Pops this year, please see below pic.twitter.com/dJfLETzbL3 — REGYATES (@REGYATES) December 4, 2017

