Redlight Shares New Club Smasher 'Ride That Thing'

Redlight is going back to the source.

The producer has been working on a full length project, and he's unearthing his initial influences to carve out a fresh path.

A neat blend of old and new with that Redlight twist, the producer shared new cut 'Ride That Thing' a few moments ago.

Annie Mac had first play, with cutting edge imprint Lobster Boy stepping in to ease the track's passage out into the world.

Prompted by “80’s Chicago, raw jacking house and early UK Acid” it's laced with lurid colour, but beneath the bright exterior lies a sharply defined rhythmic chassis.

It kicks hard, and definitely bodes well for Redlight's incoming LP. Tune in now.

