Record Store Day Announce Details For 2018 Event

The organisers of Record Store Day have confirmed that this year's event will take place on April 21st.

The annual vinyl trek is always a talking point, with fans split over the onslaught of fantastic material vs. clogged pressing plants creating huge problems for independent labels.

That said, it always brings in the crowds, and there are plenty out there who only step over the threshold of an independent shop on Record Store Day.

So, without further ado, this date of this year's Record Store Day has been pegged at April 21st.

Still to come is the unveiling of the Record Store Day ambassador for 2018 and the full list of releases.

Excited to see it back? Or dreading the queues for overpriced tat? Get involved in the discussion on Twitter.

