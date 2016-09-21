Real Estate Share Interactive 'Stained Glass' Video

There's always been a child-like innocence wrapped around Real Estate's music.

The indie pop group have a shimmer to their sound, exemplified by summer-ready new album 'In Mind'.

Set to play a flurry of UK shows this summer, Real Estate have shared the interactive video for album cut 'Stained Glass'.

Craig Allen directs the clip, with fans able to colour in the clip and share it with friends. The director explains:

“We were collectively excited by making a video that the band could create with their fans rather than for them. I've always been excited to find new ways of making content and this video is a fun—dare I say therapeutic—thing to play with, where you actually get to feel like you accomplish something at the end. That's what is exciting to all of us and we're extremely proud of what we've been able to create with the help of the fabulous MediaMonks team.”

Check it out now.

Catch Real Estate at the following shows:

June

13 London Roundhouse

26 London Rough Trade East

27 Cambridge The Junction

28 Manchester O2 Ritz

For tickets to the latest Real Estate shows click HERE.