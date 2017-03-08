RBMA Is Heading Back To Notting Hill Carnival

RBMA is set to steer two days of music at this year's Notting Hill Carnival.

The West London street parade returns later this month, with RBMA working hand-in-hand with the London Notting Hill Carnival Trust to arrange two days of events.

On August 27th fans can expect an exclusive performance from dancehall great Spice, working alongside UK artist Stefflon Don.

Taking over Emslie Horniman Pleasance park, the party will be open to the public and features Mixpak boss Dre Skull, Belly Squad, AfroB and more.

Pairing up with Mangrove on the 28th, RBMA will present a special float in the annual parade that will star Trinidadian soca stars Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons and Olatunji.

For more details check the RBMA site.

Notting Hill Carnival runs between August 27th - 28th - let's make this year special.