Ray Davies Announces New Album 'Our Country: Americana Act II'

Ray Davies has announced plans for new album 'Our Country: Americana Act II'.

The songwriter has a long-standing love affair with the United States, as evidenced by his 2013 memoir Americana.

'Our Country: Americana Act I' arrived last year, with the Kinks legend now ready to share the follow up.

'Our Country: Americana Act II' arrives on June 29th, with a preview available online now.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Our Country

2. The Invaders (spoken word)

3. Back In The Day

4. Oklahoma U.S.A.

5. Bringing Up Baby

6. The Getaway

7. The Take

8. We Will Get There

9. The Real World

10. A Street Called Hope

11. The Empty Room

12. Calling Home

13. Louisiana Sky

14. March Of The Zombies

15. The Big Weird

16. Tony And Bob

17. The Big Guy

18. Epilogue

19. Muswell Kills

