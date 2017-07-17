Rat Boy Drops New Seven Track Project 'Civil Disorder'

Rat Boy has shared new seven track project 'Civil Disorder' - tune in now.
The songwriter's caustic debut album 'SCUM' was released last year, and was followed by a breathless series of sold out UK tours.
Plunging into 2018 the singer has outlined plans for a string of nationwide shows, opening in Glasgow on January 31st.
New project 'Civil Disorder' has been given a surprise release, fusing punk with hip-hop and more.
“I’ve been listening to a lot of early 80s American punk and 70s punk from the UK,” says Rat Boy. “I want to get that energy mixed with the production of the new hip-hop records that I’m into.”
Featuring both Clams Casino and Lord Apex, you can check out 'Civil Disorder' below.
Catch Rat Boy at the following shows:
January
31 Glasgow Barrowland
February
2 Belfast The Limelight
3 Dublin Academy
5 Cardiff Tramshed
6 Leicester O2 Academy
8 Newcastle O2 Academy
9 Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)
10 London O2 Academy Brixton
