Ramz had a tough time at the Capital Summertime Ball tonight (June 9th).

The rapper's single 'Barking' went viral earlier this year, sending it racing up the charts in the process.

Arguably over-exposed, 'Barking' proved to be one of those love-it-or-hate-it crossover moments, from an artist who seemed genuinely likeable.

Sadly, tonight's slot at Capital Summertime Ball seemed to bring out the haters.

Performing his smash hit, Ramz was admittedly all over the shop - missing the beat, skipping bars... you name it.

The social media backlash proved to be too much, with Ramz deleted his Twitter account after sending this message:

Some people had his back, though, with comedian Michael Dapaah - yep, Big Shaq himself - leaping into the fray.

Come on Twitter & see all these Ramz tweets, No one can chat for him. He performed in front of 80,000 ppl! What were u doing with ur life today sitting & on Twitter being a troll...people luv to see a man fall innit Kmt. Hail him up 4 even being there errors happen... — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) June 9, 2018

Better luck next time, Ramz! Here's how it should've sounded...

