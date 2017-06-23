Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Working On A Solo Record

Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien has begun work on a solo album.

The musician sat down to chat with Esquire magazine, and revealed a few of his future plans.

Radiohead might be touring next year, but Ed O'Brien hopes that he will be able to focus on material of his own.

“I’ve started working on my own solo project,” O’Brien said. “I go back into the studio next week. We’ve only done three or four weeks and I’m very excited about it.”

Flood and Catherine Marks will produce the record, with the likes of David Bowie collaborator Omar Hakim, and The Invisible’s Dave Okumu helping out.

“We’ve tracked some stuff and we have some backing tracks and I’m going back into the studio with Flood and Catherine to finish those tracks up and will start some new stuff in the new year. Yes there are some tour dates being looked at for Radiohead next year. So I’m very busy at the moment, I’ve got my head in this record.”

Seemingly inspired by the Brazilian carnival experience, it should arrive in late 2018 or early 2019.

The guitarist continued: “Because the Radiohead touring has been going on longer than I expected, I wasn’t able to start the record October of this year. So the idea is to have it finished by this summer to have it all mixed and mastered. Then we have to find a label for it. So we’re looking at the back end of next year or early 2019.”

