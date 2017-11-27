Radiohead Announce South American Shows For 2018

Radiohead have announced a flurry of South American shows for 2018.

The band's Ed O'Brien recently hinted at this move, while revealing plans for a full solo album to Esquire .

"Yes there are some tour dates being looked at for Radiohead next year," he told the magazine. "So I’m very busy at the moment, I’ve got my head in this record."

The group have now announced a short burst of South American shows, including Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Brazil.

Radiohead are among the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2018, and the ceremony clashes with their show in Buenos Aires.

Pitchfork spoke to a representative for the band, who confirmed: "They're not attending". So that's that. Dates are as follows:

April

11 Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional (SUE Festival)

14 Buenos Aires, Argentina Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival)

17 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival)

20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival)

22 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival)

25 Bogota, Colombia Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival)

