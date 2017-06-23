Radiant Children Stake Their Claim With 'Life's A Bitch'

London based trio Radiant Children have shared squelching new future funk jammer 'Life's A Bitch'.

Attracting members from both sides of the Atlantic but based in the capital, newcomers Radiant Children are currently putting the finishing touches to their new EP.

Debut EP 'TRYIN' arrives this summer, with multi-instrumentalist Marco commenting: "After years working for other artists, we finally felt freedom when it was just us in the room..."

New track 'Life's A Bitch' is a superbly funky opening gambit, with Radiant Children recalling everyone from Prince to Cameo and even Jungle.

Fusing elements of hip-hop and R&B to that machine funk sound, the Matthew Castellanos visuals feature a plot by the trio to break a friend out of a locked-down government facility.

Tune in now.

