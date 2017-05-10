Rabit Announces New Album 'Les Fleurs Du Mal'

Rabit has announced plans for new album 'Les Fleurs Du Mal'.

The American producer was initially aligned to the Boxed wing of instrumental grime, before it became rapidly obvious that his was a voice entirely of his own design.

New album 'Les Fleurs Du Mal' seems to be a particularly daring return, with the press note cross-referencing everything from Rococo art to Courtney Love.

Out on November 3rd - pre-order LINK - the album is defined as a non-judgemental arena for new ideas.

New cut 'Bleached World' is online now - see what you make of it below...

Tracklist

1. Possessed

2. Bleached World

3. Roach

4. Ontological Graffiti

5. Dogsblood Redemption

6. Prayer

7. The Whole Bag

8. Humanity’s Daughter

9. Rosy Cross

10. Ontological II

11. Prayer II (Gemme)

12. Elevation

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.