R. Kelly Labels Campaign Against Him An "Attempted Public Lynching"

R. Kelly has issued a new statement labelling the #MuteRKelly campaign against him an "attempted public lynching".

Concerns around the performer's behaviour have been raised for some time, with R. Kelly previously facing a criminal trial.

With allegations consistently emerging, Atlanta-based music executive Orinike Odeleye launched an online petition to #MuteRKelly - it currently has over 65,000 supporters.

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

Now R. Kelly's team have given a full statement to Variety, labelling the campaign as akin to a "lynching". It reads:

“Kelly supports the pro-women goals of the Time’s Up movement. We understand criticizing a famous artist is a good way to draw attention to those goals—and in this case, it is unjust and off-target.”

“We fully support the rights of women to be empowered to make their own choices. Time’s Up has neglected to speak with any of the women who welcome R. Kelly’s support, and it has rushed to judgment without the facts. Soon it will become clear Mr. Kelly is the target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him, his family and the women with whom he spends his time.”

“Kelly’s music is a part of American and African-American culture that should never—and will never—be silenced. Since America was born, black men and women have been lynched for having sex or for being accused of it. We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.”

–Thanks for listening. R. Kelly management.”

- - -

The #MuteRKelly campaign is being led by the Women in Color (WOC) division of Time's Up, and includes the support of Janelle Monae and John Legend, amongst many others.

