Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Album

Queens Of The Stone Age have teased new material on social media.

The band's new album 'Villains' will be released on August 25th, with a new single said to be incoming.

'The Way You Used To Do' has been previewed on the group's socials, and it's certainly raising the temperatures of fans.

Queens Of The Stone Age bite back, with Josh Homme singing: "Everyone needs someone or something to rail against—their villain—same as it ever was..."

Check out the teaser below.

