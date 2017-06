Queens Of The Stone Age have announced plans for new album 'Villains'.

The record is the band's first length project since 2013's '...Like Clockwork' and was produced by Mark Ronson.

'Villains' was teased on social media, with Queens Of The Stone Age announcing the album with a humorous new clip.

Directed by Liam Lynch, the clip features Josh Homme & Co. attempting to pass a polygraph test.

