Queen Zee's 'Victim Age' Pricks The Political Establishment

Liverpool's mighty Queen Zee have shared powerful new single 'Victim Age'.

The band's searing approach has created huge hype in the underground, with their take on freedom of expression, identity, and gender fuckery resulting in some stellar live shows.

New single 'Victim Age' is out now on the group's own Sasstone imprint, and it's a loud-as-hell cry for empowerment, a swipe against the staid political establishment.

Queen Zee explains the new single...

"'Victim Age' essentially takes a shot at how in the last few elections we've seen - we have people in positions of power claiming to be anti-establishment. The idea of rallying against an establishment was paramount to Trump's campaign, and how a billionaire, born into their privilege, could ever claim to be so is genuinely ridiculous."

"If we're saying anything on 'Victim Age' it's that we need to think for ourselves, we need to question what we're being told, we need to question everything.”

Tune in now.

Catch Queen Zee at the following shows:

April

6 Leicester The Cookie

7 Liverpool The Shipping Forecast

8 Leeds Oporto

9 Manchester The Castle Hotel

11 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

12 Newcastle Mining Institute

13 Sheffield Café Totem

14 Halifax The Lantern

16 Nottingham The Chameleon Arts Café

17 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

18 Bristol The Crofters Rights

20 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

21 Southampton Heartbreakers

22 Brighton The Prince Albert

23 Oxford The Cellar

26 London Sebright Arms

