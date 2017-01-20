Queen Zee Hit Back With 'Idle Crown'

Liverpool group Queen Zee have shared new single 'Idle Crown' - tune in now.

The band's sensational live shows have caused enormous word of mouth hype, smashing through gender norms with a righteous fist.

New single 'Idle Crown' is released via the group's own Sasstone Records, and it's a vital return that cuts back at the way society treats those from the LGBTQ+ community.

Queen Zee - singer and band leader - has the following to say: "'Idle Crown' is essentially a narrative between two characters trapped in a toxic relationship.

It's something everyone can relate too, but what I wanted to do was question heteronormativity using a familiar setting.

A theme throughout the album as a whole is society's wish for LGBTQ+ people to conform to a standard, regardless of the happiness or health of them.

Within ‘Idle Crown’, I used two LGBTQ+ characters trapped in a heteronormative relationship to express the pain of being unable to live as your true self..."

Reminiscent of early Marilyn Manson or even Placebo, it's a glamorous slice of decadent rock 'n' roll that plays by no rules but its own.

