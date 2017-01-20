Queen Zee Hit Back With 'Idle Crown'

Liverpool group Queen Zee have shared new single 'Idle Crown' - tune in now.
The band's sensational live shows have caused enormous word of mouth hype, smashing through gender norms with a righteous fist.
New single 'Idle Crown' is released via the group's own Sasstone Records, and it's a vital return that cuts back at the way society treats those from the LGBTQ+ community.
Queen Zee - singer and band leader - has the following to say: "'Idle Crown' is essentially a narrative between two characters trapped in a toxic relationship.
It's something everyone can relate too, but what I wanted to do was question heteronormativity using a familiar setting.
A theme throughout the album as a whole is society's wish for LGBTQ+ people to conform to a standard, regardless of the happiness or health of them.
Within ‘Idle Crown’, I used two LGBTQ+ characters trapped in a heteronormative relationship to express the pain of being unable to live as your true self..."
Reminiscent of early Marilyn Manson or even Placebo, it's a glamorous slice of decadent rock 'n' roll that plays by no rules but its own.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.