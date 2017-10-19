Pussyliquor Deliver Seismic Debut Single 'Get Out'

Pussyliquor formed just over a year ago, five Brighton musicians brought together by a common cause, a common concern.

Namely: making a bloody righteous racket. Fast forward 12 months and the band have become cult heroines on the south coast, with each show becoming a sweat-drenched, mind-altering event.

Here's their mission statement:

“Music is our platform; we are strong believers of feminism, we intend to correct the misconceptions around the world and spread fun and joy along the way. Feminism is about eschewing social constraints and showing how unnecessary they are, how we, as women, are subject to ridicule if we are not true to them.”

“We believe through feminism we can create a community where people can share their experiences and be able to feel unashamed in whatever way they choose to identify. One of the purposes of this band is for us to share our experiences; we felt there had been many times in the past where we wished we could’ve been told more about feminism.”

Sound good? Want to hear more? Well, you're in the right place as Clash is able to premiere the band's debut single.

'Pussyliquor's 7 Inch Wonder' arrives on December 8th, with lead cut 'Get Out' sounding like L7 and The Slits locked away in the same rehearsal room.

Deliriously barbed post-punk and a direct quality, 'Get Out' is a visceral rush of blood to the head. Tune in now...

