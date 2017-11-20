PURS Drop Gritty Self-Released Cut 'On'

London four-piece PURS have returned with new self-released cut 'On'.

The band met while playing with Kid Wave, with members arriving from as far away as Sweden and Australia.

London is their base, though, and they're firmly ensconced with the city's labyrinthine network of DIY musicians.

New single 'On' adds some shoegaze bliss to their alt-rock sound, with touchstones including everyone from Swervedriver to A Place To Bury Strangers.

Pushing into an arena of their own, new release 'On' is a heavier return, with those crashing drums intersecting an urgent, pleading vocal.

Tune in now.

PURS will be supporting Algiers (Matador Records) at the Moth Club, London on November 28th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.