Public Service Broadcasting Working On Titanic Commission

Public Service Broadcasting are working on a new commission focussed on the Titanic.

The band have agreed to take part in BBC Music's Biggest Weekend, a four-city extravaganza kicking off later in the year.

J. Wilgoose, Esq. spoke to 6Music following the announcement, and revealed that Public Service Broadcasting will be writing new material.

The group will perform at the Titanic Slipways, Belfast, premiering new material prompted by the tragic fate of the Titanic.

The set will build on the band's extraordinary live prowess, with Public Service Broadcasting set to play some of their biggest ever headline shows this summer.

Check out the interview below.

Catch Public Service Broadcasting at the following shows:

April

5 Oxford New Theatre

6 Bournemouth O2 Academy

7 Brighton Dome

8 Margate Winter Gardens

10 Cambridge Corn Exchange

11 Swansea Brangwyn Hall

12 Liverpool Olympia

13 Leicester De Montfort Hall

14 Edinburgh Usher Hall

16 Middlesbrough Empire

17 Sheffield O2 Academy

