Public Access TV's 'MetroTech' Is A Slinky Jammer

Public Access TV have shared slinky new jammer 'MetroTech' - tune in now.

It was almost a case of too much, too soon for the New York group; gaining massive hype, the pressure almost caused them to implode.

With their debut album now a memory, Public Access TV have used this tumultuous time to fuel new material.

The band's second full length 'Street Safari' will be released early next year, with Public Access TV sharing glitzy synth-propelled jammer 'MetroTech'.

A sharp change in direction, the 80s fuelled arrangement is matched to lyrics that speak of dystopic paranoia.

Tune in now.

