PSYCHO COMEDY Are Ready To Roar

PSYCHO COMEDY are well named.

Tearing their way out of Merseyside, the five piece have a demented, unhinged live show, one that strips down the walls and smashes through the windows.

Yet there's also a light side, a tough of brevity to their music. Snapped up by Deltasonic, the band's new single 'Michigan State' switches between Pink Floyd's lysergic side and The Stooges all-out attack.

Shouter-in-chief Shaun Powell remarks: "'Michigan State' is about searching for that definitive mindset and how finding the place 'Smashville' in Michigan state will be the ultimate amusement and satisfaction."

Tune in now.

Catch PSYCHO COMEDY at Liverpool's Bluecoat on November 11th.

