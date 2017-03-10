Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Visit Reprezent Radio

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Reprezent Radio later this month.

The royal couple are set to get married later in the year, and the pair have taken on a number of engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Brixton based online station Reprezent Radio on January 9th, a stunning coup for the South London broadcasters.

Lauded as one of the most cutting edge stations in the capital, the broadcasting hub is closely enmeshed with the community feeling that makes Brixton such a special area of the capital.

The people behind the station are clearly delighted - here's the formal announcement below...

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit @ReprezentRadio in Brixton on 9th January, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and

broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact. pic.twitter.com/6CuhOJd7LX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 2, 2018

All of which begs the question - who will Harry and Meghan get to DJ their wedding reception? There's plenty of talent at Reprezent, folks...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.