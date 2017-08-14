Prince Exhibition Comes To London's O2 Arena

A new exhibition focussing on the life and work of Prince is set to open at London's O2 Arena later this year.

The music icon passed away last year, sparking a flood of tributes that stretched from pole to pole.

My Name Is Prince honours the Prince legacy, bringing together a number of artefacts from that legendary career in London's O2 Arena.

Opening on October 27th, artefacts include clothing from the Purple Rain and Lovesexy tours, the guitar used by Prince on his television debut in 1980, the orange Cloud guitar made for Prince’s 2007 Super Bowl half-time performance, and of course clothing from his now-legendary 2007 residency at the O2.

Prince’s siblings, some who will visit London in October for the opening of the exhibition, said:

“Our family is extremely honoured to have this exhibit at The O2, and we know Prince would be as well. He loved to share his work and life with his fans. We know him as a brother who became not only one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, but an entertainer and musician who was unlike any other. It’s only appropriate we share him and these amazing artefacts with the world now that he’s gone.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 25th).

My Name Is Prince opens at the O2 Arena, London on October 27th and runs for 21 days.