Preoccupations Promise 'New Material'

Canadian group Preoccupations are set to release new album 'New Material' later this year.

The band are seemingly intent on pushing themselves further than ever, bolstering their sound for another round of fresh ideas.

'New Material' arrives on March 23rd, with the four-piece producing the record themselves before Justin Meldal-Johnson handles mixing.

Explosive new song 'Espionage' is online now, with bassist Matt Flegel commenting: “It’s an ode to depression and self-sabotage...”

Tune in now.

Catch Preoccupations at the following shows:

June

12 Ramsgate RMH

13 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

