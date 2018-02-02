Premiere: ZoZo - 'Close To Falling Asleep'

Born in Barcelona, based in London, ZoZo wants to build a world of her own.

Dream pop with a synth sheen, her extra-dimensional melodies float out of the furthest realms of her imagination.

Working with tastemaker stable Killing Moon, the songwriter is preparing to release new single 'Close To Falling Asleep'.

Perfectly poised somnambulist fare, the lush electronics are set against that plaintive vocal, one that documents the subtle fall of a relationship.

She explains: "We'd grown closer knowing no one knew, a secret from the world. I wrote 'Close To Falling Asleep' when my mind had finally decided it was the end..."

Tune in now.

'Close To Falling Asleep' is out now - purchase LINK.

