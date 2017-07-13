Premiere: Zoology - 'Portland'

Zoology exist somewhere between the two Atlantic coasts.

A partnership that spans an ocean, the duo make alt-pop that flickers with a light of inspiration all its own.

New EP 'Bloom' is incoming via Majestic Casual, with the songwriting focussing on living well, detaching yourself from the entrapment of 21st century life.

“Society seems to put so much emphasis on a lavish life, shallow things and self absorbency,” says Zoology’s Beau​ ​Diakowicz​. “Growing up in Portland though, the culture always seemed to be different, not really caring,” says other half of the band, Emily​ ​Krueger​.

New cut 'Portland' is a hymn to the city, and it rests on a sun-kissed groover while allowing plenty of space for those delirious vocals to expand and evolve.

A real nugget of pop gold, 'Portland' is the antidote to those incoming winter blues, a shimmering piece of guitar-flecked melody.

Tune in now.

