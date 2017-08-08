Premiere: ZILLA - 'Whatever It Is'

French musician ZILLA grew out of the classical tradition.

A talented pianist, she studied the classics, before plunging head-long into the unknown.

She's never looked back. Recently coming into the orbit of British producer Matthew Herbert, the pair began working on some off piste pop ideas.

Melodic surrealism, two starkly original releases on Accidental Records followed.

"Working with Matthew Herbert was an incredible opportunity," she says. "I was always a fan of his work, especially the Roisin Murphy album. I wasn’t aware that he liked working with objects, an idea I found super-exciting but also daunting."

New single 'Whatever It Is' continues this pairing, and it's an expertly creative return. Out now, we've got first play of the visuals, and they're every bit as dazzling as the music itself.

Tune in now.

