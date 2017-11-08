Premiere: Yoke Lore - 'Only You' (Chad Valley Remix)

Yoke Lore is clearly in the mood to branch out.

The producer recently completed new cut 'Only You', a glistening, entrancing work that fuses songwriting introversion with bleached out club tropes.

Handing the track over to a series of guests, Yoke Lore invited them to re-work the song as they saw fit, seeking out Yeasayer, Blondage and more.

Chad Valley stepped into the breach, picking apart 'Only You' and adding some of his lucid, vivid electronics.

Retaining the emotive core of the original, it's an enticing, and remarkably affecting, remix. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.