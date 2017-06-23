Premiere: Yasmine Hamdan - 'Choubi' (Brandt Brauer Frick Remix)

Lebanese figure Yasmine Hamdan has made an impact on several different disciplines.

An acclaimed actress, her musical output matches an awareness of her Middle Eastern heritage with a commitment to outright futurism.

Set to play London's Jazz Cafe on June 13th, last year's 'Al Jamilat' full length is still finding fans thanks to its dreamy electronica.

Translating as Beautiful Ones, the record has a commitment to free-thinking amid its sensual textures and dappled colour.

Brandt Brauer Frick have stepped in to remix 'Choubi', adding fresh hypnotic elements to her songwriting.

Spiralling up into the heavens, it's a fluid, creative, ever-intriguing rework that finds fresh space in Yasmine's work.

Tune in now.

